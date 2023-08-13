Short Interest in BV Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVFL) Increases By 58.8%

BV Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
BV Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BVFL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,766. BV Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33.
BV Financial Company Profile
