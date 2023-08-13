Short Interest in Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Drops By 23.9%

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 73,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Caravelle International Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CACO. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Caravelle International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caravelle International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caravelle International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Caravelle International Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CACO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 22,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,142. Caravelle International Group has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $9.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation and carbon neutrality industry. It also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts.

