Short Interest in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGW) Decreases By 25.0%

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Chain Bridge I Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CBRGW remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215. Chain Bridge I has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.
Chain Bridge I Company Profile
