Short Interest in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGW) Decreases By 25.0%

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chain Bridge I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBRGW remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215. Chain Bridge I has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Burlingame, California.

