Short Interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Expands By 77.6%

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2023

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEUGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,300 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the July 15th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Liberal Education

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLEU. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in China Liberal Education in the first quarter worth $534,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in China Liberal Education by 801.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 208,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 185,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China Liberal Education in the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

China Liberal Education Trading Down 2.0 %

CLEU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,335,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,808. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. China Liberal Education has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.72.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

