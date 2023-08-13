Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Declines By 61.0%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the July 15th total of 256,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CLZNF remained flat at $13.92 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40. Clariant has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $17.35.

Clariant AG develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

