Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Declines By 61.0%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the July 15th total of 256,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Clariant Price Performance
CLZNF remained flat at $13.92 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40. Clariant has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $17.35.
About Clariant
