Short Interest in Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Drops By 88.2%

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the July 15th total of 265,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CMPGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($27.48) to GBX 2,300 ($29.39) in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.20) to GBX 2,130 ($27.22) in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,625 ($20.77) to GBX 1,675 ($21.41) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.84) to GBX 2,385 ($30.48) in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Compass Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 108,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,448. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.1666 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Articles

