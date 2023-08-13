Short Interest in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Decreases By 29.9%

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the July 15th total of 53,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 640,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ContraFect from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

ContraFect Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CFRX stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 24,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,768. ContraFect has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $27.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.83) by $10.14. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89,069 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 351,200 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

Featured Stories

