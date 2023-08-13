Short Interest in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Rises By 92.9%

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the July 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Performance

Shares of Daiwa House Industry stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $26.91. 18,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.41. Daiwa House Industry has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98.

Get Daiwa House Industry alerts:

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter.

About Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Single-Family Housing Business; Rental Housing Business; Condominium Business; Commercial Facility Business; Business Facility Business; Environmental Energy Business; and Other Business segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.