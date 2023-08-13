Short Interest in DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Decreases By 26.5%

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 631.0 days.

DeNA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DNACF remained flat at $12.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66. DeNA has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

Get DeNA alerts:

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $253.47 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DeNA will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.