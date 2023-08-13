Short Interest in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Declines By 27.3%

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 630,800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 868,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 232,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,234,000 after acquiring an additional 64,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,763,000 after buying an additional 54,446 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,801,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,519,000 after buying an additional 548,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,711,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIN stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $885.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.83. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $55.95 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.10.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.60 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIN shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

