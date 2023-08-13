Short Interest in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Rises By 91.7%

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the July 15th total of 32,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Eliem Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,458. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06. Eliem Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $4.75.
Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.56).
Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its lead drug candidate is ETX-123, a Kv7.2/3 potassium channel opener, which is in preclinical for the treatment of neuronal excitability disorders, such as epilepsy, pain, depression, and others; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder and focal onset seizures that is in Phase 2a clinical trial.
