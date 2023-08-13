Short Interest in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Rises By 91.7%

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the July 15th total of 32,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Eliem Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,458. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06. Eliem Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $4.75.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.56).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELYM. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 78,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 409,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 34.4% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its lead drug candidate is ETX-123, a Kv7.2/3 potassium channel opener, which is in preclinical for the treatment of neuronal excitability disorders, such as epilepsy, pain, depression, and others; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder and focal onset seizures that is in Phase 2a clinical trial.

