Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Increases By 88.8%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,800 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the July 15th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.70. 642,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,097. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $41.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.92. The firm has a market cap of $492.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.35.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.8802 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
