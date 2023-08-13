Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Increases By 88.8%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,800 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the July 15th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.70. 642,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,097. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $41.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.92. The firm has a market cap of $492.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.35.

Get First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.8802 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 3,477.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,178,000 after buying an additional 512,769 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 285,480 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 557,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,590,000 after purchasing an additional 233,337 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 337.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 124,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 95,991 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $4,049,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.