Short Interest in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Rises By 79.2%

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 22,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,309. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $16.24.

Get First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund alerts:

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 183.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.