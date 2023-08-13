Short Interest in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Rises By 79.2%

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 22,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,309. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $16.24.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.