Short Interest in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Increases By 101.6%

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 101.6% from the July 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Friedman Industries in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Friedman Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Friedman Industries

In other Friedman Industries news, Director Durga D. Agrawal purchased 5,000 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $81,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,084.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in Friedman Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Friedman Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FRD traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. 13,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.15. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.19 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 3.90%.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 2.72%.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Featured Stories

