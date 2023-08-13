Short Interest in Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Decreases By 96.7%

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Giga-tronics Stock Performance

Shares of Giga-tronics stock remained flat at $0.27 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667. The company has a market cap of $1.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. Giga-tronics has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative net margin of 71.15% and a negative return on equity of 265.95%.

About Giga-tronics

Giga-tronics Incorporated designs, manufactures, and distributes specialized precision electronic equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Radio Frequency (RF) Solutions, Power Electronics & Displays, and Precision Electronic Solutions.

