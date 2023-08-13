Short Interest in Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Decreases By 97.8%

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,504,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Green Globe International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GGII traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,860,294. Green Globe International has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.02.
Green Globe International Company Profile
