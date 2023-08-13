Short Interest in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Grows By 98.9%

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 98.9% from the July 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGBL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the first quarter worth about $4,336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Global by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253,400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 940.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 200,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HGBL shares. 500.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Heritage Global from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Heritage Global from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Heritage Global in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Heritage Global Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of HGBL stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,036. Heritage Global has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $118.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 38.93%.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

