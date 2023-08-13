Short Interest in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Expands By 109.5%

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 109.5% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFRO. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $10,660,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 19.3% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after acquiring an additional 475,588 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 45.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,485,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 462,390 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $4,851,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 881,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 235,866 shares during the period.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of HFRO opened at $8.42 on Friday. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.