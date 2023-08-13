Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Expands By 26.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the July 15th total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BSJO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,516. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $22.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.1232 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSJO. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

