Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Declines By 27.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSMS stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.48. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $23.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.0513 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $142,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

