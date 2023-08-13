Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Declines By 27.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of BSMS stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.48. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $23.95.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.0513 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
