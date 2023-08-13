Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Increases By 143.1%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, an increase of 143.1% from the July 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of PEY opened at $20.76 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
