Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Increases By 143.1%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, an increase of 143.1% from the July 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PEY opened at $20.76 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,244,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,264,000 after purchasing an additional 38,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,232,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,877,000 after purchasing an additional 423,889 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,080,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,359,000 after purchasing an additional 144,277 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 471.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,346,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,867,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,214,000 after purchasing an additional 373,982 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.