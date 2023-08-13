Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Drops By 37.8%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the July 15th total of 173,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 846,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
USIG traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 538,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,968. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.17.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.1691 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.
About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
