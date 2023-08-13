Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Drops By 37.8%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the July 15th total of 173,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 846,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

USIG traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 538,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,968. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.17.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.1691 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,420.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

