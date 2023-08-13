Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Drops By 25.9%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,800 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 557,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,022,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.08. 407,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,742. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average of $93.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

