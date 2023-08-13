Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Drops By 25.9%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,800 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 557,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,022,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ESGU traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.08. 407,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,742. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average of $93.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
