Short Interest in Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Declines By 26.6%

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2023

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,300 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the July 15th total of 386,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 944.3 days.

Keppel DC REIT Price Performance

Shares of Keppel DC REIT stock remained flat at $1.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. Keppel DC REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keppel DC REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

About Keppel DC REIT

Keppel DC REIT was listed on the Singapore Exchange on 12 December 2014 as the first pure-play data centre REIT in Asia. Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate and assets necessary to support the digital economy.

