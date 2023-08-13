Short Interest in MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Increases By 141.0%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 141.0% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MariMed Stock Down 3.6 %

MRMD stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. MariMed has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.95.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion. It also provides soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand.

