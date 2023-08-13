Short Interest in MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Increases By 141.0%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 141.0% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MariMed Stock Down 3.6 %
MRMD stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. MariMed has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.95.
About MariMed
