Short Interest in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Declines By 22.5%

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 126,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Martin Midstream Partners Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of MMLP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,368. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.04.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $195.64 million during the quarter.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -2.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Midstream Partners

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 168,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $353,133.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,193,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,706,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Randall Tauscher acquired 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $27,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,726 shares in the company, valued at $192,870.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 168,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $353,133.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,193,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,706,568.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 273,013 shares of company stock valued at $583,374 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 587,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

