Short Interest in NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Rises By 731.9%

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,296,100 shares, a growth of 731.9% from the July 15th total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 737,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NexTech AR Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:NEXCF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 141,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,725. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NexTech AR Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.96.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NexTech AR Solutions will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of NexTech AR Solutions in a report on Friday, April 21st.

NexTech AR Solutions Company Profile

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

