Short Interest in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Declines By 19.9%

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 912,900 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 910,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Nomura Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84. Nomura has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomura

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nomura by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 24,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 16.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,760,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 248,923 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Nomura by 28.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Nomura by 47.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 423,905 shares during the period. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

