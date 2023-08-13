Short Interest in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Decreases By 25.6%

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,330,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 24,630,000 shares. Currently, 15.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PACW shares. DA Davidson raised PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.75 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,942,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,447,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.45.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.38%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Articles

