Short Interest in Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Drops By 43.5%

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,337,100 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the July 15th total of 2,366,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 193.8 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PARXF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PARXF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,089. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

