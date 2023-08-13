Short Interest in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Decreases By 21.1%

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.53.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAYC

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.2 %

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Shares of PAYC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.00. The company had a trading volume of 553,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,895. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software has a one year low of $262.11 and a one year high of $402.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $251,551,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.