Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Expands By 918.8%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 918.8% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

PCQ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 22,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,467. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCQ. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 93.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 39,317 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 69.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 43.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 279.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 71,597 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

