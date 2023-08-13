Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Expands By 918.8%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 918.8% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
PCQ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 22,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,467. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
