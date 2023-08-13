Short Interest in SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI) Expands By 111.5%

SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a growth of 111.5% from the July 15th total of 47,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 306,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SAI.TECH Global Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ SAI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. 242,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,929. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. SAI.TECH Global has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Get SAI.TECH Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of SAI.TECH Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAI.TECH Global in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SAI.TECH Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SAI.TECH Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SAI.TECH Global Company Profile

SAI.TECH Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAI.TECH Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAI.TECH Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.