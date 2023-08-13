Short Interest in SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU) Declines By 26.2%

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the July 15th total of 67,300 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 688,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaStar Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SeaStar Medical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of SeaStar Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaStar Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on SeaStar Medical in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

SeaStar Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ ICU remained flat at $0.38 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 118,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,255. SeaStar Medical has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65.

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

About SeaStar Medical

(Get Free Report)

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaStar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaStar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.