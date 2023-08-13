Short Interest in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR) Declines By 37.0%

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the July 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLVR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in SILVERspac by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 142,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 42,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SILVERspac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,249,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SILVERspac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,558,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SILVERspac during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SILVERspac by 63.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 969,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 375,748 shares during the period.

Get SILVERspac alerts:

SILVERspac Stock Down 0.0 %

SILVERspac stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.43. 28,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,357. SILVERspac has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27.

About SILVERspac

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SILVERspac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SILVERspac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.