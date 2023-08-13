Short Interest in Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU) Drops By 24.1%

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 819,200 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
In other news, Director Jonathan J. Ledecky purchased 39,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $31,751.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 363,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christian S. Fong bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,586,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,489.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan J. Ledecky bought 39,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $31,751.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 363,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,968. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 126,417 shares of company stock valued at $100,506 in the last ninety days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRU. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Spruce Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Power in the second quarter worth $39,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spruce Power during the second quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spruce Power during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spruce Power in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Spruce Power had a negative net margin of 120.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter.
Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers.
