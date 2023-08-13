Short Interest in Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU) Drops By 24.1%

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 819,200 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan J. Ledecky purchased 39,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $31,751.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 363,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christian S. Fong bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,586,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,489.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan J. Ledecky bought 39,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $31,751.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 363,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,968. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 126,417 shares of company stock valued at $100,506 in the last ninety days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spruce Power

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRU. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Spruce Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Power in the second quarter worth $39,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spruce Power during the second quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spruce Power during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spruce Power in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Power Price Performance

Shares of Spruce Power stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Spruce Power has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $133.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Spruce Power had a negative net margin of 120.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter.

Spruce Power Company Profile

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers.

