Short Interest in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Drops By 73.7%

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2023

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENXGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the July 15th total of 131,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 704,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

TENX stock remained flat at $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,385. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENXFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,361 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenax Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.