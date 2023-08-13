Short Interest in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Drops By 73.7%

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the July 15th total of 131,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 704,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

TENX stock remained flat at $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,385. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,361 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

