Short Interest in Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) Declines By 21.9%

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 669,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Theseus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 479,932 shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $1,463,792.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,063,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,042,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 479,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,463,792.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,063,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,042,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management V, bought 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,108,796 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,124.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Theseus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Theseus Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on THRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

THRX stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. 194,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,381. The company has a market capitalization of $135.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.67. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.