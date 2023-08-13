Short Interest in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Decreases By 26.1%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,220,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 17,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,562,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,702,000 after buying an additional 480,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 183.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,816,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,588,000 after buying an additional 1,824,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,375,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,148,000 after buying an additional 284,846 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 96.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 50,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 78.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 908,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after purchasing an additional 399,410 shares during the last quarter. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCOM. Barclays raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. China Renaissance raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.52. 4,249,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $43.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

