Short Interest in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Grows By 31.5%

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the July 15th total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBSI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised United Bankshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on United Bankshares

United Bankshares Stock Up 0.6 %

UBSI traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,640. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.02. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $34.06.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $381.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lacy I. Rice III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,871.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 10,950 shares of company stock valued at $322,581 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,184,000 after purchasing an additional 624,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,315,000 after purchasing an additional 388,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.