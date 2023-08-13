Short Interest in Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Increases By 41.7%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Urbana Price Performance

Shares of UBAAF opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. Urbana has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $3.13.

Get Urbana alerts:

About Urbana

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.