Short Interest in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Decreases By 27.3%

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valuence Merger Corp. I

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valuence Merger Corp. I alerts:

Valuence Merger Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMCA remained flat at $10.79 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a business in Asia that is developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.