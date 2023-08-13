Short Interest in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Expands By 142.5%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 142.5% from the July 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 162.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

