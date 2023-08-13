Short Interest in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Decreases By 37.5%

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wag! Group Trading Down 7.5 %

PET stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 46,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Wag! Group has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29.

Get Wag! Group alerts:

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 500.57% and a negative net margin of 58.72%. The company had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wag! Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider David Cane sold 17,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $34,833.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,310.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider David Cane sold 17,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $34,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,211 shares in the company, valued at $402,310.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nicholas Yu sold 14,939 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $30,475.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,855.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,684 shares of company stock valued at $221,715. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Wag! Group by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 55,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wag! Group by 3,514.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 36,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wag! Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wag! Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Wag! Group by 140.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Wag! Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wag! Group

About Wag! Group

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.