Short Interest in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Declines By 37.9%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 652,100 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the July 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 819,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Waterdrop Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of Waterdrop stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. 628,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,780. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Waterdrop has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of -1.06.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $88.26 million for the quarter. Waterdrop had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Waterdrop by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waterdrop by 175.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Waterdrop from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

