Short Interest in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Drops By 27.1%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the July 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of YPF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,975. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36.
YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.
YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.
