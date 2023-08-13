Short Interest in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Drops By 27.1%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the July 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of YPF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,975. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 131.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,204 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,306 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 15.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 109,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 59.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 431,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 161,482 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 37.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 842,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 229,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 29.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 93,770 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 21,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

