Siacoin Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $191.88 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,415.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.45 or 0.00283684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.58 or 0.00777048 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013505 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.72 or 0.00536183 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00060247 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00122658 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,882,495,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,859,164,104 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

