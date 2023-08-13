Sika (OTC:SKFOF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sika (OTC:SKFOF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Sika Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:SKFOF opened at C$303.15 on Thursday. Sika has a 1 year low of C$188.93 and a 1 year high of C$322.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$290.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$281.12.
Sika Company Profile
