Sika (OTC:SKFOF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sika (OTC:SKFOF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Sika Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:SKFOF opened at C$303.15 on Thursday. Sika has a 1 year low of C$188.93 and a 1 year high of C$322.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$290.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$281.12.

Get Sika alerts:

Sika Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.