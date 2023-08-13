Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Short Interest Down 20.9% in July

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 583,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of SLGN stock remained flat at $45.08 during trading hours on Friday. 480,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,448. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. Silgan has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.15.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 234.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 1,087.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Articles

