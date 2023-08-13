Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Receives $39.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.89.

SILK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. CL King assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insider Activity at Silk Road Medical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $31,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $31,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $145,770.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,987.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,656 shares of company stock worth $211,585 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 87,654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,044,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,756,000 after purchasing an additional 19,022,810 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,246,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,423 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth $40,012,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 925,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,933,000 after acquiring an additional 560,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth $22,029,000.

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SILK opened at $19.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 9.69. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $58.04.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.05%. The company had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

See Also

